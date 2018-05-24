Staff at St Patricks in Cashel and St Anthony’s in Clonmel ballot for Industrial action



Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation at both St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel and St Anthony’s Unit Clonmel have balloted for industrial action.

They have taken the action because of what they say is the Government’s refusal to acknowledge nursing deficits and employ additional nurses to provide care for all residents and patients.

The INMO has attended meetings with members in recent months who are visibly distressed regarding their inability to provide acceptable standards of care to vulnerable residents and patients.

At meetings with local management in May, members pleaded for additional nurses to enable proper care, a request which was denied by the HSE.

Speaking to Tipp FM, INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Mary Fogarty says insufficient staffing levels have left both staff and patients distressed