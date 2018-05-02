More staff needed to work on Tipperary’s roads

Calls have been made for Tipperary County Council to hire more outdoor staff to carry out vital road repairs.

Representatives expressed concern that this year’s resurfacing and strengthening work will be hindered by emergency works needed following recent storms.

Councillor Micheál Lowry raised the issue at a meeting of the Thurles Templemore district, where he said that it was essential that they get staff out on the ground as soon as we have the weather to carry out works.

He says if the council don’t get on top of it, it will become a vicious cycle.