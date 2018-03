Here’s a full list of the start times for St Patrick’s Day parades in the Premier county:

Cahir – 12 noon Saturday 17th

Carrick on Suir – 5.30 Saturday 17th followed by fireworks at Ormond Castle

Cashel – 2pm Saturday 17th

Clonmel – 3pm Saturday 17th

Nenagh – 2pm Sunday 18th

Roscrea – 3.30pm Saturday 17th

Templemore – 12.30pm Saturday 17th

Thurles – 4pm Saturday 17th

Tipp Town – 2pm Saturday 17th

Enjoy the celebrations from all here at Tipp FM!