Spring into Story Time with Tipperary libraries

Tipperary libraries are calling on families to join them for storytime throughout the month of April.

‘Spring into Story Time’ is a celebration of families reading together and encouraging little ones to foster a love of reading.

Many parents use the events to ease pre-school kids into advancing their skills and improving their child’s development.

Executive Librarian Ann-Marie Brophy says it’s very beneficial for young kids:

For a full list of the events taking place in the Premier county, you can check out their website on www.tipperarylibraries.ie.