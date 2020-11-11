Spot flooding reported on some Tipp roads during heavy rain

Motorists in Tipperary are urged to take caution with heavy rainfall causing spot flooding in some parts of the county.

Flooding is reported on Main Street in Golden between the Garda station and the bridge. Gardaí say the road is passable, but motorists should proceed with care and the Council have been notified of the issue.

Excess surface water is also reported on the Galbally Road outside Tipp Town and on the M7 near the Birdhill junction.

The River Tar has also burst its banks on the Goatenbridge to Newcastle Road in the south of the county, causing some delays in the area.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning remains in effect in the county until 6pm this evening.