Three Tipperary groups have been successful under the Sports Capital Grants Appeals process.

Almost €200,000 has been allocated to projects in Nenagh, Thurles and Carrick on Suir.

It’s included in funding for clubs and groups throughout the country that successfully appealed their originally refused application in the last round of sports capital grants.

Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn outlines where the grants will go.