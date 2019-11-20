Sports award for Bansha club member

Tipperary man Martin Quinn has been recognised for his volunteer work with Galtee Rovers GAA Club in Bansha.

Volunteers from all over Ireland were honoured at the Volunteers in Sport Awards, hosted by the Federation of Irish Sport, in partnership with EBS, in Farmleigh House, Dublin.

Mr Quinn was the youngest Club Secretary in the country, when he took up the post in 1978, where he also served as Secretary, Club Selector and Referee, as well as delegate to West and County Tipperary GAA Boards and Chair of West Tipperary Bord na nÓg.

Mr Quinn said it’s a honour for him to be selected for his work at Galtee Rovers, where it all began for him.