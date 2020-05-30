Some of the speeding on Tipperary roads ‘bordering on lunacy’

“Bordering on lunacy” is how one local Garda Inspector is describing some of the speeding seen on Tipperary roads.

Inspector James White is appealing to the public to slow down this bank holiday weekend if they have to make necessary journeys.

Last week’s National Slow Down Day initiative found one motorist travelling just over 200 kilometres per hour on the M8 near Cashel.

Inspector White says many motorists are ignoring obvious dangers at the moment.

“Certainly the volume of traffic on the road has reduced but that does not mean that we increase our speed accordingly. At the moment we have good weather but we also have obstacles out there, if you go around a bend and the sun is rising our setting and you drive into a strong sun it could blind you temporarily and that is something to be wary of.”