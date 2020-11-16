Speed survey to be carried out on Clonmel road after residents raise concerns

A speed survey is to be carried out on a road in Clonmel which local residents are raising serious concerns about.

The Coleville Road near Loreto Secondary School has been highlighted as a speeding hotspot, and behaviour on the road is to be monitored with a view to introducing speed reduction measures.

Local councillor Michael Murphy is hopefull that so-called ‘speed cushions’ could eventually be introduced there.

He’s been explaining the local frustration:

“There are real, and I believe, genuine concerns around the speed along the Coleville Road – particularly as you approach the Loreto School.

“That concerns is shared by local residents, it’s shared by parents dropping their children off to the Loreto School, and indeed by the staff and management of the school.”

Councillor Murphy says the survey will take place over a seven or 14 day period, and he’s hopeful that speed reduction measures will eventually be introduced:

“What I called for – and I think they’re the only instrument really – are speed cushions. Not so much speed ramps.

“We’ve moved away from speed ramps in and around Clonmel and the borough district and we now use speed cushions.

“And they are in reality the only instrument that can slow down cars and I think we have to look at a number of locations along the Coleville Road.”