It’s hoped some road safety measures can be introduced into a growing housing estate in Newport.

Local Labour Cllr, Fiona Bonfield, has urged the Nenagh Municipal District to install speed ramps into Mulkear View in the North Tipperary town due to the number of young families living there.

The council says ramps are only used as a last resort but Cllr Bonfield remains hopeful some action will be taken.