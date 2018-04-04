South Tipp General urging people not to attend as they deal with over crowding

Management at South Tipp General Hospital is asking people to stay away amid chronic over crowding.

They say the Emergency Department is currently experiencing a significant increase in presentations.

Members of the public are being asked to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They’re advising that a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate while some Elective procedures have been cancelled.

Visiting restrictions also remain at the facility in an effort to prevent the spread of infection .

The management at STGH apologies for any inconvenience caused.