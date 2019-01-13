South Tipp General emergency department suffers severe overcrowding

South Tipp General has issued a warning due to severe overcrowding at their emergency department.

Hospital staff are urging people only to present themselves in the event of a genuine emergency.

Those with milder conditions are advised to contact their GP or CAREDOC instead of coming to the emergency department.

A statement from the hospital says The Emergency department has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs .

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.