South Tipp General emergency department suffers severe overcrowding

South Tipp General has issued a warning due to severe overcrowding at their emergency department.
Hospital staff are urging people only to present themselves in the event of a genuine emergency.
Those with milder conditions are advised to contact their GP or CAREDOC instead of coming to the emergency department.
A statement from the hospital says The Emergency department has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs .
However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.