South Tipp General ED experiencing significant over crowding

South Tipp General is appealing to people to consider their options before attending the emergency department.

This afternoon South Tipperary General Hospital announced it is currently experiencing significant overcrowding.

It said that presentations to the Emergency department have increased and these patients have a variety of complex needs.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted first.

The management at STGH apologised for any inconvenience caused and is assureing the public that all clinical staff are working to improve patient flow within the hospital.