Sologhead Centenary Commemorative committee has been named a runner up at the 2019 Pride of Place Awards.

The voluntary community group was nominated in Category Six, Creative Place Initiative, for their Commemoration Event of the Soloheadbeg Ambush of January 1919.

The event took place on January 20 with the co-operation of the Third Tipperary Old IRA Commemoration Committee.

The awards were presented at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny last night.