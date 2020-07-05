Solar farm plans turned down by Tipperary County Council

An application for a new solar farm in Tipperary has been refused.

The application was lodged by Dublin-based Ensource Ireland Limited, for a new solar farm in West Tipperary.

The development, near Donohill, would have covered a 70 hectare site – taking in Kyleagarry, Kyle, Ballyryan East and Gortdrum.

If it had been given the green light, it would have resulted in around 155,000 photovoltaic panels being erected, along with the construction of a 38kv substation.

However, the application was turned down by Tipperary County Council this week.

Meanwhile, there are plans for new housing units in Mullinahone.

Permission is being sought for a project on Carrick Street that would see eight apartments and four houses built.

It would also involve knocking two existing buildings on the site, which is within the curtilage of a medieval castle.

A decision is due from the local authority by August 19th.