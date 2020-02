Plans for a 29-hectare solar farm outside Roscrea have been granted conditional permission.

The application by Soleire Renewables is for the 40 year operation and subsequent decomissioning of the solar farm at a site at Derrymore, close to the M7 Roscrea junction.

The plans also include an ESB Control Room, and connection to a nearby ESB Substation “for the purpose of generating renewable energy electricity”.

Tipperary County Council has attached 16 conditions to their decision.