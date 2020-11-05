Social Democrats look to attract new members in Tipperary

The Social Democrats have established a new branch of its political party in Tipperary.

The party picked up six seats in the General Election earlier this year, but didn’t run a candidate in the five-seater Tipperary constituency.

Local party member Con Bartels says the initial focus will be on establishing an online presence to grow their current membership.

“We actually haven’t had a chance to all meet up in person yet but we’ve had a few video calls over Zoom just to meet each other and discuss what issues are important to us and what we think the most important issues are in Tipperary at the moment and why we all want to get involved and how we think we can best do that.”