A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for counties including Tipperary.

The warning from Met Éireann comes into effect from midnight tonight and lasts until 12 noon tomorrow (Wednesday).

They say there is a risk of snow accumulations in areas.

The other counties included in this warning are Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, and Waterford.