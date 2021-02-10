Snow Accumulations Expected in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council crews are on standby although fears of a ‘beast from the east’ style snow storm this week have been scaled back.

A status yellow warning for snow and ice will come into effect at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster for 24 hours – with up to 5cm of snow forecast to fall.

While it is expected that the snow event will be short lived, it could cause disruption on Tipp roads.

Council officials say there is sufficient salt supplies and that snow ploughs are available if needed.

The civil defence and fire crews are also prepared.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says there could be large accumulations of snow in parts of Tipperary tomorrow morning: