Smith takes County Council reigns

Fianna Fáil representative Michael Smith has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

The Roscrea based Councillor takes over at the helm for the next 12 months from Fine Gael’s Michael Murphy.

Cappawhite’s Mary Hanna Hourigan was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach at today’s annual meeting of the local authority at the Dome in Thurles.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Smith says the county development plan is one of the things he would like to see followed through during his term at the helm.

Other areas he would like to see addressed include homelessness and the issue of bringing vacant properties in the county back into use.