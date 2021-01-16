‘Small batch’ of vaccines arrive in Nenagh hospital

A small amount of vaccines have arrived at Nenagh Hospital today after staff voiced their anger yesterday about delays with the rollout.

Approximately 40 doses are being administered to workers in the hospital, despite there being over 300 staff working there.

The hospital has been given no clarification as to when they will receive any further doses.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says there is still a large number of staff who won’t be vaccinated:

“A small batch of vaccinations are arriving in Nenagh Hospital, this is approximately about 40.

“Along with some of the others who jointly work in UHL, there’ll be a number of people who have been vaccinated in the hospital.

“Unfortunately, there will still be just shy of 240 people in the hospital who will not be vaccinated.

“So, the campaign in relation to ensuring that this hospital is treated the same way as every other hospital will continue.”