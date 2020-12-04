Slow Drive Protest Taking Place in Tipp Town Today

A slow drive protest is taking place in Tipperary this afternoon to highlight the disruption being caused by roadworks in the town.

The protest has been organised by local groups which say that they will not tolerate two more years of works.

A 1.6 kilometre upgrade of the N24 and N74 to improve the road surface and improve the pedestrian experience, is due to get underway in the second half of next year, lasting between 18 to 24 months.

Tipperary Town Chamber, March4Tipp and Jobs4Tipp are concerned about the impact of the works on business, given the severe challenges faced already this year.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Lisa McGrath from March 4 Tipp says that the 4pm protest time was chosen, in order to have as little impact on people as possible, given that schools will be closed.