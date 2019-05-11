Tipp sees slight increase in unemployment

The numbers on the live register in Tipperary last month increased slightly from March.

However, there’s been a decrease in the numbers signing on since April last year.

There were 7,692 people on the live register in the county in April of this year – that’s up 146 on the month previous.

However, it’s a fall of over 1,300 from April 2018, when there were 8,997 people signing on in the Premier.

Across the 8 social welfare offices in the county all but Nenagh have shown increases from March to April.