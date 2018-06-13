Slight increase in numbers on the Live Register

The number of people on the Live Register in Tipperary increased slightly last month.

However the overall downward trend continues in the Premier County.

At the end of May there were 9,037 people signing on the Live Reg in Tipp – an increase of 40 on the previous month.

All three social welfare offices in the North of the county recorded a jump between April and May – up 41 in Nenagh, 38 in Thurles and 14 in Roscrea.

In all there are 4,302 people signing on in North Tipp while South Tipp accounts for 4,735.

Clonmel was the only one of the 5 offices in the south of the county to see an increase – up 17 while Tipp Town, Cahir, Carrick on Suir and Cashel all had a reduction in the numbers signing on.

While the monthly figures from the Central Statistics Office show a rise in Tipperary last month, year on year the amount of people on the Live Register continues to fall.

It’s down 17% in the last 12 months – from 10,906 in May 2017 to 9,037 in May of this year.