Around 500 people are accessing a food bank in Nenagh – which equates to around 16% of the population of the town.

The service has been running for around 10 weeks with the food provided through Simon Midwest.

Fianna Fáil general election candidate is the driving force for the Nenagh food bank.

She hopes a similar service can be rolled out in Roscrea shortly.

A sleep out will be held in Nenagh and Roscrea on December 22nd to raise funds and highlight the campaign.