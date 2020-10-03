Six of Tipperary’s Bloody Sunday team to be remembered today

Six of the Tipperary team involved in Bloody Sunday in 1920 will be remembered today.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place for the Mullinahone players who were caught up in the event on November 21st.

Tipperary County Board and the Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee, hosted by C.J. Kickhams Club, will lay wreaths on the graves of each of the six players.

A ceremony will take place in the three graveyards, starting at 1.30pm in Kilvemnon for Jack Kickham, then at 2.15pm in Crohane for Bill Barrett, and at 3pm in Mullinahone Churchyard for Jackie Brett, Jim Egan, Mick Nolan and Jimmy Doran.

The ceremonies are open to all but Covid distancing will apply.