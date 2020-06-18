Six people being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Limerick

There are six people with confirmed Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick, but none are receiving critical care.

Latest HSE stats from last night also show there are no confirmed cases on site at South Tipperary General in Clonmel.

Nationally, there are 50 confirmed cases at the country’s hospitals, 21 of whom are intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 25 people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this afternoon – the worst figure in the country.