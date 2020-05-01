SIPTU says childcare for essential workers in Tipperary needs to be addressed

The need for childcare facilities for people in essential services in Tipperary and across the country has to be addressed according to SIPTU

The call comes as schools and crèches remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The problem is exacerbated by the cocooning of older relatives who may have traditionally looked after their grandchildren.

Paul Bell is the Divisional Organiser for the SIPTU Health Division.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said steps need to be taken to resolve the childcare issue as a matter of urgency:

“We have to get around this issue, if not we are going to undermine our frontline health service. And by the way, not just health serivces – other workers in essential services in our communities.

“Right around the county of Tipperary you can see the people going to work in shops, distribution, public transport, journalism, whatever those essential jobs are. There needs to be a plan where people can access childcare for this period of the pandemic.”