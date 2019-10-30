Sinn Féin’s Browne admits it will be a tough battle to get a Dáil seat

Sinn Féin’s general election candidate admits he will at best be fighting for the final seat in the Tipperary Constituency.

Martin Browne was the only name before delegates at the selection convention held in Cahir last night.

Having lost his seat in last May’s local election Martin Browne is now back on the campaign trail.

Many had seen the Cashel man as a certainty to retain his seat on Tipperary County Council – however instead his vote appears to have gone to running mate Tony Black who was subsequently elected to the local authority.

While there will be strong support for Martin Browne within Sinn Féin he’s well aware that it will be a tough battle to get a Dáil seat.

Martin Browne was proposed by Carrick Councillor David Dunne at the convention.

He says the task for Sinn Féin now is to turn the support they get online or on the doorstep into actual votes.

Tipp FM’s Margaret Blackburn was in Cashel this morning where she got the reaction of locals to Martin Browne’s nomination.

