Sinn Fein withdraw call for Irish Water to be wound up pending meeting

Tipperary County Council’s CEO is to meet with Irish Water officials in two weeks’ time to try and secure greater infrastructure funding.

The level of funding came under scrutiny as Sinn Féin councillors brought forward a motion to Tipperary County Council yesterday seeking the “orderly windup” of Irish Water.

The motion was withdrawn pending a meeting by the Council’s CEO with Irish Water later this month, where greater funding will be sought.

Sinn Féin councillor David Dunne says the motion will be brought forward again unless greater investment is promised.

“Sinn Féin opposed the setting up of Irish Water and therefore it’s our ambition to see Irish Water gone and put back in the hands of the County Council.”

“And that’s an ambition that I will always put to the fore but I would not have hamstrung the manager in his meeting and that’s what he asked me to do – he was very happy that I withdrew the motion.”

“He’s hoping now that he can go forward with a clean bill of health and ask the questions that he needs to ask.”