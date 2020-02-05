Sinn Féin undecided about running another candidate in Tipperary

Tipperary’s Sinn Féin candidate says any decision on whether or not to field a second runner in the constituency won’t be made until after the weekend.

While the country goes to the polls on Saturday next, it remains unknown when Tipperary voters will get to cast their ballot.

This is due to the sudden passing of independent candidate Marese Skehan earlier this week which has led to the nomination process being reopened in the Premier County.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald didn’t rule out the prospect of adding another name to the ballot sheet in Tipp given that the party is riding high in the opinion polls.

For his part Martin Browne says the priority is to secure as many seats as possible across the country.