Sinn Féin TD warns battle isn’t over in retaining Cashel & Cahir bus services

Tipperary TD Martin Browne is describing the reduction in bus services in Tipperary as “an attack on rural Ireland.”

His comments follow Bus Eireann’s cancellation of the X12 Dublin-Limerick Expressway service last Friday, which serves towns including Nenagh and Roscrea.

However, the X8 Cork-Dublin route, which services Cahir and Cashel, has been temporarily extended for three months on a slightly reduced schedule.

Sinn Fein deputy Browne believes that these services are essential to the people of Tipperary, and not having them will only increase our carbon footprint:

“It’s ironic that we have a Green Party Transport Minister, listening since the Government was formed about the carbon footprint, that they would pull these kind of services and force people back into cars to increase our footprint.

“So somebody needs to have a serious rethink and reinstate these services. This is just another step in destroying rural Ireland if there’s no public transport available for people.”

Sinn Féin deputy Browne is also warning that the battle goes on to ensure the Cork-Dublin Expressway bus service serving Cahir and Cashel is maintained.

Deputy Browne says that it has been confirmed by the CEO of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent, that this is only a three-month temporary measure, and that a question mark still hangs over the service in the long term.

He says that all public representatives must step-up the campaign in the coming months to ensure the its future.

The Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority said earlier this week that there was no public service obligation to maintain the X12 service. Find out more here.