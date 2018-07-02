Sinn Fein Deputy leader defends Tipp selection convention

Sinn Fein’s leader in the North Michelle O’Neill has defended the party’s selection process in Tipperary.

The party’s vice president was in the County to endorse their candidate in Tipperary – Ciara McCormack.

The county Secretary of the Comhairle Ceantar won the vote in the controversial female only selection, ahead of the other candidate Clonmel Cllr Catherine Carey, who many argued had a bigger profile in the County.

Male Councillors from the county expressed dismay at the decision to limit the convention to females, labeling the move as undemocratic and sexist.

There was also much criticism of the decision to hold a private vote, with no media allowed in on the night.

Speaking to Tipp FM Michelle O’Neill defended the decision saying it went through the democratic process