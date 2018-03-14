Simon Coveney criticised for his behaviour at Tipp selection convention

The Tanaiste has been criticised for his appearance at the Fine Gael election convention which was held in Tipperary over the weekend.

It was a closely fought convention which saw Garret Ahearn selected to stand.

The first time candidate just edged out fellow newcomer Mary Newman by 6 votes.

But Fine Gael head quarters has been criticised for their organisation of the event, which forced members to sit through hours of speeches before they had the opportunity to vote.

The appearance of Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was also criticised, with some claiming that he was clearly supporting one candidate in particular.

Speaking on Tipp Today PJ O’Meara, who is a member of the Fine Gael party for over two decades, says that Simon Coveney’s behaviour at the convention was inappropriate