An ambitious hydro electric power plant in Tipperary has moved a further step closer.

The Silvermines Hydro-electric Station is part of over 150 EU ‘Projects of Common Interest’, some of which have come under scrutiny from MEPs.

A motion to veto a range of fossil fuel energy projects on the list, including the controversial Shannon LNG Terminal in Kerry, was defeated however by the European Parliament by 443 votes to 169.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly was one of those to vote down the motion: