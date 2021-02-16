Significant progress on Tipp Jigsaw services

The lease has been signed on the home for the long awaited Jigsaw mental health service in Thurles.

The supports for people aged between 12 and 25 will be offered from a new premises on the Slievenamon Road, as part of the redevelopment of the former Erin Foods site.

The service, which will include outreach hubs in Nenagh and Clonmel, has been beset by delays over the last 18 months.

But Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says he’s been informed by Junior Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler that recruitment is almost complete ahead of a mid-April opening.

“First staff will be taken on mid-April. I suppose Covid is holding up the refurbishment of the new premises but as I said we hope that all systems will be ready to go mid-April.”

“The other important thing to say is that there is facilities available online for anyone that wants them at the moment. Jigsaw nationally is operating an online service so that’s there for people in Tipperary.”