Significant improvement in Covid-19 testing times

A Tipperary GP is reporting a major drop-off in the numbers being referred for Covid-19 testing.

It comes as Ireland reported no additional deaths from coronavirus yesterday for the first time since March 21st.

For the 6th day in a row there was no increase in the number of confirmed cases in Tipperary.

Nenagh based Dr Pat Harrold says the speed at which results are coming back has vastly improved.

“The testing, it’s an amazing turnaround now you know I’ve had people that I referred in the morning and they’ve been tested at lunchtime and the results are coming back in a day or two.”

“I mean there were times when you wouldn’t refer hardly anybody because you knew it wouldn’t be done or it would be so long it wouldn’t very useful to you.”

“And then there were times when you’d have a much lower threshold because you know it’d be done snappy but I haven’t had a positive test in a long time – at least a week.”