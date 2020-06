Penneys on-street stores will re-open their doors to customers this morning

Among those set to resume trading at 10.30 is the outlet on O’Connell Street in Clonmel.

Fitting rooms will be off limits, as well as make-up counters – while social distancing will be in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Stores in shopping centres will be allowed re-open from Monday.

These people began queuing in Clonmel at 5.30 this morning.