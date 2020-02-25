Shared rooms in UL come in for strong criticism

Strong criticism is being directed at plans to introduce shared rooms at UL’s on-campus accommodation.

Due to increased demand, management at the University of Limerick have decided to prioritise the allocation of single bed rooms to first year, final year and international students.

UL’s Students Union says the changes to on-campus housing can’t be at the expense of other students.

Limerick Leader reporter Rebecca Laffan says many students are “very upset”.

She said that a lot of the students in second and third year are studying abroad or on work placement and they are now at a loss.