ShannonDoc to return to Thurles soon says local TD

A local TD says he’s been given assurances that ShannonDoc will return to Thurles soon.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says that and other services will resume in St Mary’s Health Centre in the town as soon as COVID allows.

He says it’s been brought to Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly’s attention.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Deputy Cahill says it’s important for the other services at the centre to get back going too:

“The mental health services and the dental health treatment for younger people will also resume.

“Also, we’re told that there will be a dietary service for young people – dietary advice for young people as well – which would be most welcome.

“We’ll be keeping the pressure on the HSE to get these services up and running as quickly as is practical with the resources they have.”