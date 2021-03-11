Five people charged in court over violent disorder incident in Clonmel

Five people arrested in connection with a violent disorder incident in Clonmel have appeared in court today.

A total of seven people were arrested following the incident on the Waterford Road, Clonmel last Friday morning.

Five of them appeared before Cashel District Court today, where they were charged with offences under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990, and the Criminal Justice Public Order Act 1994

Two juveniles were released from custody and a file will be prepared under the Juvenile Diversion Programme.