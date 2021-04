Seven Tipperary charities have each received a 500 euro donation as part of Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

The local organisations to benefit are the NCBI, Clonmel Community Mothers, Suir Haven, PAWS, Carrick-On-Suir Meal Assistance Services, Enable Ireland and Circle of Friends.

The charities were selected by Aldi employees, and donations across the country total 375,000 euro since 2016.

Aldi operates eight stores in the Premier County.