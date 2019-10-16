Services for Borrisokane Direct Provision need to be in place

A new Direct Provision centre is coming to Borrisokane with the first residents moving in on Monday, despite having no services in place.

Councillors are disappointed that services and facilities have not been set up in advance of the residents arriving.

Speaking to Fran on Tipp Today, Councillor Seamie Morris is concerned about the lack of facilities set up for the residents when they arrive on Monday.

School places have yet to be secured and Councillor Morris said that local councillors should have been told sooner, as their local knowledge would have been useful.

They were only informed by email at the beginning of this week and the Department had been ringing schools before they were told.

The building, made up of three townhouses and thirteen apartments can accommodate up to 84 people, but Councillor Seamie Morris told Fran on Tipp Today, that he doesn’t think the numbers coming in will be anywhere near as high.

Councillor Jim Ryan said that it was unfortunate that services were not ready and waiting for these people when they move in, which is the way it should be.