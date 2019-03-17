SEMRA responds to emergency on Slievenamon

South Eastern Mountain Rescue was called in to action to assist an injured walker on Slievenamon earlier this morning.

The alarm was raised early this morning, which saw SEMRA rush to aid a party in distress on the side of the mountain.

Upon assessment of the injured party, Rescue 117 was then called upon to winch the walker out of danger and bring her to University Hospital Waterford.

The first response team assisted with treatment of the casualty & high-line and then brought the remaining party down from Slievenamon.

SEMRA spokesperson Jimmy Barry detailed his unit’s response.

