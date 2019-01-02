SEMRA rescue walkers from Galtee mountains

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has issued some advice to walkers and hikers heading into 2019.
The group were called to the Galtee Mountains for the second time in 3 days yesterday evening.
Three walkers misjudged their timing and left their descent from the mountain too late.
They got enveloped in fog and darkness and became disorientated – and contacted SEMRA at around 5:30pm.
The group were rescued and down from the mountain by around 9:30pm last night.
SEMRA’s Jimmy Barry has this advice for those hiking in January…