SEMRA called into action on Galtymore

It was a busy St Patrick’s Day for the Tipperary based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association.

They were tasked to two separate rescue operations on the Galtee Mountains.

The first was at lunchtime when a walker fell in strong winds and suffered a head injury at the cross on Galtymore.

Although the weather was warm and sunny at lower levels, there were strong gales and thick fog on Galtymore.

SEMRA members reached the casualty shortly after 3pm and after initial assessment escorted the casualty and their party down off of Galtymore before being handed over to the National Ambulance Service.

As team members were descending Galtymore they were approached by a walking group with one member complaining of chest pains.

They assessed the casualty on scene and stayed with them until the SEMRA team doctor arrived. The casualty was then escorted to the Black Road where they were transferred to the NAS ambulance.