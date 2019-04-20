SEMRA assist in safe recovery of missing elderly woman in Glenstal

A woman has been found safe and well after she went missing on the grounds of Glenstal Abbey last night.

Emergency Services were called to the Limerick estate after the alarm was raised at approximately 10pm.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association assisted in the search, alongside the Killaloe Coast Guard, Gardai, search dogs, estate staff and the Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter.

She was found safe this morning just after 10am.

Four vehicles and 20 volunteers from SEMRA assisted in the search – their spokesperson Jimmy Barry told Tipp FM they were relieved with the outcome: