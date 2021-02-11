Semple Stadium Development Delayed Due to Covid

Covid-19 is having an impact on a couple of key infrastructure projects being undertaken by Tipperary GAA.

Plans for a redevelopment of facilities in the ‘Old Stand’ at Semple Stadium were given the green light last year, but County Board Secretary Tim Floyd now says that project will be pushed back.

However, it’s hoped that new dressing rooms and associated facilities at the nearby Dr Morris Park will be able to get underway towards the end of this year.

Tim Floyd says they thought that work would already have started there, but he’s hoping for further Sports Capital Funding to be announced in the coming months: