Semple Stadium Chair hits back at Ambulance cover claim

The Chairman of Semple Stadium Committee Con Hogan has hit back at claims that Thurles is under resourced in terms of ambulance cover on match days.

In an interview with Tipp FM this week, Tipperary Independant Deputy Michael Lowry claimed that Thurles was being left with a single ambulance to cover the area even on match days at Semple Stadium which could draw an extra forty thousand people to the town.

He also highlighted the case of a woman who feel seriously ill during the Munster final at the Tipperary venue last weekend and was rushed to hospital by car as no ambulance was available.

But speaking on the show this morning, Con Hogan said that in the case of the woman who fell ill, there was no questions of an ambulance not being available and that from the Stadium’s point of view, they are always very well equipped