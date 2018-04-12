Semple residents still complaining of parking issues

Residents living around Semple Stadium have made repeated calls for parking issues to be rectified on match days.

While for bigger games Gardaí are on hand to police the area, smaller fixtures are still causing some issues.

The Park residents group have been having ongoing meetings with representatives from the stadium and Gardaí, and last night met with the county board.

Residents complained of parking issues on Saturday morning due to games in Dr Morris Park, and claim when they confronted people parking outside their homes, they weren’t listened to.

Pat McKenna, chair of the Park residents group, says the minor fixture of Tipp v Kerry last night also caused problems..